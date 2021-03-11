Sign up
143 / 365
Rainbow March - Green
I spent the day on the golf course today so not much time for photography. I took these snaps with my iPhone and thought they would work for today’s colour. My first round of the season in glorious spring weather.
11th March 2021
11th Mar 21
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
Well, I have taken the plunge and started a 365 project. It's a bit daunting but I am looking forward to the challenge.
183
photos
88
followers
44
following
138
39
139
40
140
141
142
143
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPad Pro
Taken
11th March 2021 8:31pm
Tags
golf-course
,
iphone11
,
rainbow2021
Kat
Lovely greens and golf course.
March 12th, 2021
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
A very cool collage, what a lovely setting!
March 12th, 2021
