Me

I'm not really a narcissist, I'm just the only person willing to pose for me. This is an older photo taken when I was practicing one light portraits. The original was a forgettable image in colour but today I did a black & white conversion in the new Silver Efex Pro 3, a part of the venerable Nik Collection which was recently updated to version 3. Although it is still flawed, I like this version much better.