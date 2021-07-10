Sisters

I’m playing catch-up now after being away on vacation for two weeks. I don’t own a laptop so I was limited to uploading the odd cell phone snap. I’ve been home a few days now but it is such a big job going through all those files and trying to decide if any of them are any good. Answer: not many. I’ll throw a few up here to fill in the dates I missed. This one was taken aboard the ferry to Nanaimo on our first day. I caught my granddaughters sharing a sandwich. I don’t often post snapshots of family but I love their expressions in this one.