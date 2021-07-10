Previous
Next
Sisters by cdcook48
243 / 365

Sisters

I’m playing catch-up now after being away on vacation for two weeks. I don’t own a laptop so I was limited to uploading the odd cell phone snap. I’ve been home a few days now but it is such a big job going through all those files and trying to decide if any of them are any good. Answer: not many. I’ll throw a few up here to fill in the dates I missed. This one was taken aboard the ferry to Nanaimo on our first day. I caught my granddaughters sharing a sandwich. I don’t often post snapshots of family but I love their expressions in this one.
10th July 2021 10th Jul 21

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
Well, I have taken the plunge and started a 365 project. It’s a bit daunting but I am looking forward to the challenge. I have...
67% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KV ace
So much fun… this makes me smile.
July 26th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Giggles and grins!
July 26th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
so cute !
July 26th, 2021  
Walks @ 7 ace
So special!
July 26th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise