End of the Road.

Now that non essential travel is once again allowed my wife and I are on a trip to Vancouver Island. I don’t have a lap top so can’t get the photos off my camera’s sd card. This iPhone snap will help fill the gap until we get home and I can back load my photos. The Trans Canada Highway is a 7,821 km highway system that spans the country from St. John’s, Newfoundland to Victoria, BC. This sign in Tofino actually marks the end of BC Highway 4 which is not officially part of the Trans Canada Highway system. It was put there for the tourists.