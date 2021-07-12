Previous
End of the Road. by cdcook48
243 / 365

End of the Road.

Now that non essential travel is once again allowed my wife and I are on a trip to Vancouver Island. I don’t have a lap top so can’t get the photos off my camera’s sd card. This iPhone snap will help fill the gap until we get home and I can back load my photos. The Trans Canada Highway is a 7,821 km highway system that spans the country from St. John’s, Newfoundland to Victoria, BC. This sign in Tofino actually marks the end of BC Highway 4 which is not officially part of the Trans Canada Highway system. It was put there for the tourists.
12th July 2021 12th Jul 21

Chris Cook

@cdcook48
KV ace
It is likely that a lot of selfies & tourist photos were taken of the bench and sign. Enjoy your trip.
July 13th, 2021  
