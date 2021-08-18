Previous
Untitled by cdcook48
279 / 365

Untitled

A portion of the local high school where I sometimes walk my dog and throw the ball for her on the football field.
18th August 2021 18th Aug 21

Chris Cook

moni kozi ace
Beautiful moody shot
August 19th, 2021  
Diana ace
Lovely perspective, it looks like a modern school building.
August 19th, 2021  
