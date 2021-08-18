Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
279 / 365
Untitled
A portion of the local high school where I sometimes walk my dog and throw the ball for her on the football field.
18th August 2021
18th Aug 21
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
Well, I have taken the plunge and started a 365 project. It’s a bit daunting but I am looking forward to the challenge. I have...
344
photos
122
followers
58
following
76% complete
View this month »
272
273
274
275
276
277
278
279
Latest from all albums
273
274
275
276
277
278
65
279
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
16th August 2021 4:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
moni kozi
ace
Beautiful moody shot
August 19th, 2021
Diana
ace
Lovely perspective, it looks like a modern school building.
August 19th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close