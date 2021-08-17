Sign up
Steering Wheel, ‘39 Plymouth
This is an interior of yesterday’s 1939 Plymouth Lafayette
17th August 2021
17th Aug 21
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
Well, I have taken the plunge and started a 365 project. It’s a bit daunting but I am looking forward to the challenge. I have...
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
13th July 2020 8:18am
Tags
vintage_car
Lin
ace
Wow - love the textures - a must fav
August 16th, 2021
Suzanne
ace
Great pic!
August 16th, 2021
Shutterbug
ace
I wonder what stories it could tell. Terrific vintage shot.
August 16th, 2021
