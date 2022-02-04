Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 447
Rectangles
FOR2022. Friday - Shapes
4th February 2022
4th Feb 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
November 2021 - I am now several weeks into year 2 so maybe time to update my profile. I’m not sure what I was expecting...
594
photos
137
followers
72
following
122% complete
View this month »
440
441
442
443
444
445
446
447
Latest from all albums
443
145
146
444
445
446
147
447
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
2nd February 2022 9:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2022
Diana
ace
Great find and shot, those repetitive shapes look perfect.
February 5th, 2022
Wylie
ace
I agree with
@ludwigsdiana
February 5th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close