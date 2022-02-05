Sign up
Photo 448
Roost
FoR2022. Saturday - High Key
5th February 2022
5th Feb 22
5
3
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
November 2021 - I am now several weeks into year 2 so maybe time to update my profile. I'm not sure what I was expecting...
595
photos
137
followers
72
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
5th February 2022 11:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
for2022
Sharon Lee
ace
Very cool capture
February 6th, 2022
bkb in the city
Great capture
February 6th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
Perfect timing. Love the flying bird with wings outspread across the dark part of the image. Beautiful high key shot.
February 6th, 2022
Mags
ace
Wonderful capture!
February 6th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
all lines up, incredible.
February 6th, 2022
