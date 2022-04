Hallway, Britannia Shipyards Workshop

I bought yet another camera yesterday (I have a severe case of GAS), this time an Olympus OMD EM10 Miii. I took it out shooting for the first time today and was quite pleased with the results. One feature that really impressed me was its 5 axis in-body image stabilization. This shot was hand held at 1/3 second. I won't be selling my tripod anytime soon but I might leave it at home more often.