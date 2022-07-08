Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 589
Rust
For the latest mundane challenge
8th July 2022
8th Jul 22
1
2
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
November 2021 - I am now several weeks into year 2 so maybe time to update my profile. I’m not sure what I was expecting...
792
photos
153
followers
78
following
161% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkIIIS
Taken
6th July 2022 8:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
macro
,
rust
,
screws
,
mundane-rust
Walks @ 7
ace
Well done
July 9th, 2022
