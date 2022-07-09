Sign up
Photo 590
Shopping Cart.
Calling all Abandoned Carts is an ongoing thread started by
@northy
. I don’t see too many around any more but found this one yesterday being guarded by a rooster near a roadside vegetable stand.
9th July 2022
9th Jul 22
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
November 2021 - I am now several weeks into year 2 so maybe time to update my profile. I’m not sure what I was expecting...
Tags
rooster
,
abandoned_shopping_cart
