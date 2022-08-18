Sign up
Photo 628
GelatoTruck
When I was framing the shot the little girl was standing in line but suddenly darted away. I took another but liked this one best.
18th August 2022
18th Aug 22
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
November 2021 - I am now several weeks into year 2 so maybe time to update my profile. I'm not sure what I was expecting...
839
photos
153
followers
76
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
12th August 2022 7:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street-photography
