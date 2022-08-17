Sign up
Photo 627
Hey Buddy, would you like to buy a watch real cheap?
For song title challenge
“Life is a Carnival” The Band
https://youtu.be/-PuC7xyJsBQ
17th August 2022
17th Aug 22
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
November 2021 - I am now several weeks into year 2 so maybe time to update my profile. I’m not sure what I was expecting...
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkIIIS
Taken
12th August 2022 7:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
statue
,
public-art
,
songtitle-88
