Dawn, Sooke Basin by cdcook48
Photo 630

Dawn, Sooke Basin

My brother-in-law’s fishing boat is the one on the left. This was taken just before we rowed out and got on board to go fishing.
20th August 2022 20th Aug 22

Chris Cook

@cdcook48
November 2021 - I am now several weeks into year 2 so maybe time to update my profile. I’m not sure what I was expecting...
moni kozi ace
Quite a blue sight!
August 23rd, 2022  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and blues, that is quite a boat you went on!
August 23rd, 2022  
