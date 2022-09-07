Previous
I ❤️ NF-SOOC by cdcook48
Photo 648

I ❤️ NF-SOOC

Playing with shadows and light and trying to get it right in camera. I would love to crop this a little.
7th September 2022 7th Sep 22

Chris Cook

November 2021 - I am now several weeks into year 2 so maybe time to update my profile. I’m not sure what I was expecting...
Photo Details

Diana ace
Wonderful light!
September 9th, 2022  
