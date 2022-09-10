Previous
Bicycle Race by cdcook48
Bicycle Race

Another catch-up post. The highlights are a little overexposed in this shot but I like the dynamic between the rider in the light and the rider in the shadow. I could pull the highlights back in Lightroom but this is NF-SOOC.

It is also for the song title challenge.

https://youtu.be/GugsCdLHm-Q
10th September 2022 10th Sep 22

Chris Cook

@cdcook48
Photo Details

