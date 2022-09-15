Sorting the Hops

I met my brother for lunch at a local brew pub that grows its own hops. He was late so I wandered across the street to the field where they grow their hops and saw these two fellows working on a pile of freshly harvested hops, loading them onto a conveyor belt to where they would be processed. The first step towards making the IPA my brother and I enjoyed with our lunch. For NF-SOOC.
