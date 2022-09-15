Previous
Next
Sorting the Hops by cdcook48
Photo 656

Sorting the Hops

I met my brother for lunch at a local brew pub that grows its own hops. He was late so I wandered across the street to the field where they grow their hops and saw these two fellows working on a pile of freshly harvested hops, loading them onto a conveyor belt to where they would be processed. The first step towards making the IPA my brother and I enjoyed with our lunch. For NF-SOOC.
Details can be found here: https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46992/nifty-fifty-sooc-september-2022
15th September 2022 15th Sep 22

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
November 2021 - I am now several weeks into year 2 so maybe time to update my profile. I’m not sure what I was expecting...
179% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diane ace
This is so cool. I never knew what hops look like.
September 16th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise