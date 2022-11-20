Sign up
Photo 718
Christmas at the Mall
I almost never go to the mall, I'm an online shopper, but I happened to be there today and snapped this on my phone. Conversion was done in Topaz B&W Effects 2
20th November 2022
20th Nov 22
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
959
photos
153
followers
81
following
196% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
20th November 2022 10:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
