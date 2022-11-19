Sign up
Photo 717
Shed
19th November 2022
19th Nov 22
5
1
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
957
photos
153
followers
81
following
196% complete
View this month »
710
711
712
713
714
715
716
717
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3200
Taken
16th November 2022 12:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
John M
ace
Great composition.
November 20th, 2022
Joanne Diochon
ace
Nice composition and nice find with those soft colours and great rust textures.
November 20th, 2022
amyK
ace
Lots of great texture
November 20th, 2022
Milanie
ace
Like your focusing and composition
November 20th, 2022
Zenobia Southcombe
Brilliant shot. I love the textures and colours. Great composition!
November 20th, 2022
