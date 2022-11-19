Previous
Shed by cdcook48
Photo 717

Shed

19th November 2022 19th Nov 22

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
196% complete

Photo Details

John M ace
Great composition.
November 20th, 2022  
Joanne Diochon ace
Nice composition and nice find with those soft colours and great rust textures.
November 20th, 2022  
amyK ace
Lots of great texture
November 20th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Like your focusing and composition
November 20th, 2022  
Zenobia Southcombe
Brilliant shot. I love the textures and colours. Great composition!
November 20th, 2022  
