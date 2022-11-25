Sign up
Photo 723
Snow Geese
This didn't turn out quite as I envisioned it, the geese were quite uncooperative. If they are still there tomorrow I might go back and give it another go.
25th November 2022
25th Nov 22
5
4
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
965
photos
152
followers
81
following
198% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkIIIS
Taken
25th November 2022 12:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Zenobia Southcombe
Brilliant use of shutter speed, even if it's not quite what you were after. The contrast of the still geese on the ground and the ones in flight works really well.
November 26th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Wow...Amazing shto.
November 26th, 2022
Wylie
ace
I think it actually worked really well with the flying geese in foreground!
November 26th, 2022
Diana
ace
It must have been a wonderful sight, such gorgeous geese!
November 26th, 2022
Brian
ace
I love this shot. The contrast between the grounded geese and those in flight is powerful.fav
November 26th, 2022
