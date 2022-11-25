Previous
Next
Snow Geese by cdcook48
Photo 723

Snow Geese

This didn't turn out quite as I envisioned it, the geese were quite uncooperative. If they are still there tomorrow I might go back and give it another go.
25th November 2022 25th Nov 22

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
198% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Zenobia Southcombe
Brilliant use of shutter speed, even if it's not quite what you were after. The contrast of the still geese on the ground and the ones in flight works really well.
November 26th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Wow...Amazing shto.
November 26th, 2022  
Wylie ace
I think it actually worked really well with the flying geese in foreground!
November 26th, 2022  
Diana ace
It must have been a wonderful sight, such gorgeous geese!
November 26th, 2022  
Brian ace
I love this shot. The contrast between the grounded geese and those in flight is powerful.fav
November 26th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise