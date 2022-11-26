Previous
Garden Entrance, Buddhist Temple by cdcook48
Photo 724

Garden Entrance, Buddhist Temple

There is a Buddhist Temple close to my home and I visited its garden today for the first time.
26th November 2022 26th Nov 22

Chris Cook

Photo Details

Diana ace
Ever so beautiful, I would probably be there every day! Brings back such fond memories of 10 wonderful years in Japan.
November 27th, 2022  
