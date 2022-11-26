Sign up
Photo 724
Garden Entrance, Buddhist Temple
There is a Buddhist Temple close to my home and I visited its garden today for the first time.
26th November 2022
26th Nov 22
1
1
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
967
photos
152
followers
81
following
198% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
26th November 2022 12:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Ever so beautiful, I would probably be there every day! Brings back such fond memories of 10 wonderful years in Japan.
November 27th, 2022
365 Project
close