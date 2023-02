Point Roberts

Point Roberts is a small American town situated on the other side of the 49th parallel on the end of a peninsula. It is completely cut off from the mainland United States which makes it something of an oddity. I, and many other Canadians who live close, buy our gas there because it is about 40 cents per litre cheaper. It is only 12 miles from where I live and about 2 miles from my golf club. This image was taken on a recent gas run.