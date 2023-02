FOR 2023 - Day 22

Another image from Point Roberts, the small American town cut off from mainland USA. The houses on the left are in Canada, the ones on the right are in the USA. It is illegal to cross from one side to the other without going through customs about a mile up the road. CCTV monitors the road. I shot this image on film, Ilford XP2 ISO 400, using a Canon AE1. Fun to do every now and then