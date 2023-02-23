Previous
FOR 2023 - Day 23 by cdcook48
Photo 813

FOR 2023 - Day 23

A Fraser River scene shot on film. Ilford XP2 ISO 400. Shot with Canon AE1 and 50mm lens.
23rd February 2023 23rd Feb 23

Chris Cook

@cdcook48
Bucktree ace
A classic looking b&w capture. Beautiful winter scene on the river and nice reflections.
February 24th, 2023  
