Photo 813
FOR 2023 - Day 23
A Fraser River scene shot on film. Ilford XP2 ISO 400. Shot with Canon AE1 and 50mm lens.
23rd February 2023
23rd Feb 23
1
1
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
1097
photos
167
followers
85
following
222% complete
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
EZ Controller
Tags
fraserriver
,
for2023
,
film-feb-2023
Bucktree
ace
A classic looking b&w capture. Beautiful winter scene on the river and nice reflections.
February 24th, 2023
