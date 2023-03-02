Previous
Ugly by cdcook48
Photo 820

Ugly

The 52 Captures prompt this week is "Ugly" and the 52Frames prompt is "macro" with an extra challenge of focus stacking so I decided to go all in and do all three challenges in one photo. This is a dried up seed pod I found on the sidewalk, similar to a chestnut. I have a focusing rail that I would normally use for manual focus stacking but this time I decided to use the built in feature in my Olympus EM10. I've had the camera for a year and never tried this feature. I thought it did pretty well. It takes eight images but doesn't blend them. That I did myself in photoshop. It wouldn't work for extreme closeups because 8 images wouldn't be nearly enough but it worked just fine on this image.
2nd March 2023 2nd Mar 23

Chris Cook

