Standing on the Corner by cdcook48
Standing on the Corner

A street corner in Mazatlan. I actually took this out of the window of our taxi as we drove by. I like it better than many of the shots I carefully framed as we walked about the streets that day.
13th March 2023 13th Mar 23

Chris Cook


@cdcook48
Diana
A fabulous shot, I love the building. Those ladies seem to have spotted you.
March 14th, 2023  
Carole G
Love the colour of this beaten up looking building, and the fact the two girls are dressed in similar tones to the walls
March 14th, 2023  
