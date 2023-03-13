Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 823
Standing on the Corner
A street corner in Mazatlan. I actually took this out of the window of our taxi as we drove by. I like it better than many of the shots I carefully framed as we walked about the streets that day.
13th March 2023
13th Mar 23
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
1115
photos
167
followers
85
following
225% complete
View this month »
816
817
818
819
820
821
822
823
Latest from all albums
819
286
820
821
287
822
288
823
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkIIIS
Taken
7th March 2023 3:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street_photography
,
travel_photography
Diana
ace
A fabulous shot, I love the building. Those ladies seem to have spotted you.
March 14th, 2023
Carole G
ace
Love the colour of this beaten up looking building, and the fact the two girls are dressed in similar tones to the walls
March 14th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close