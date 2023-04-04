Sign up
Photo 837
First round of the year.
A quick iPhone snap of my playing partners. Its good to be back out on the course as the weather warms up. For those keeping score at home, I put my ball into the water on the approach and ended up with a double bogey.
4th April 2023
4th Apr 23
2
0
Chris Cook
@cdcook48
Dawn
ace
A nice shot
April 5th, 2023
Diana
ace
What a shame, it sure looks like a wonderful and tricky course. Hope the rest of the round was better ;-)
April 5th, 2023
