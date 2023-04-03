Dreams

My normal routine is to go out every day with my camera and shoot but this is the first photo I have taken since I returned from Yellowknife a week ago. I think my muse missed the plane. I find it really hard to get inspired since I got back.



I have photographed this wall mural before, a couple of years ago, but since then the taggers have been in action. I excluded the worst of their defacement. Go ahead and tag a blank wall if you must but please respect an artists work. Sigh.