Dreams by cdcook48
Photo 836

Dreams

My normal routine is to go out every day with my camera and shoot but this is the first photo I have taken since I returned from Yellowknife a week ago. I think my muse missed the plane. I find it really hard to get inspired since I got back.

I have photographed this wall mural before, a couple of years ago, but since then the taggers have been in action. I excluded the worst of their defacement. Go ahead and tag a blank wall if you must but please respect an artists work. Sigh.
3rd April 2023 3rd Apr 23

Chris Cook

@cdcook48
Photo Details

Call me Joe ace
What a great mural ❤️🥰⭐️
April 4th, 2023  
Diana ace
Such a delightful mural, like a child playing with his Birthday present. So sad that others do not respect the work of the artist.

Re your inspiration, I should imagine it very hard to focus on the ordinary after your northern lights experience :-)
April 4th, 2023  
