Ice Road by cdcook48
Photo 835

Ice Road

I would like to thank all who viewed and commented on my Aurora photos. I appreciate your kind words very much. It was a wonderful experience and if any of you get the chance to view them you should jump at it. Just make sure you have warm clothes and extra camera batteries.

This collage is off the ice road that leads across the Great Slave Lake to Dettah. If any of you have seen the reality show Ice Road Truckers this is what they traverse. The ice roads are a network of roads across the frozen lakes of the Northwest Territories. Our guide (in the red coat) told us that the ice here was about 4.5 feet thick. The cracks in the ice are normal and allow the ice to flex as the water underneath it moves. It is monitored regularly and the allowed weight changes accordingly. He explained that the road would be closed to all traffic in early April as the weather warms and the ice begins to melt. The day after this tour we drove our rented car to Dettah just for the experience of driving on the ice road.
2nd April 2023 2nd Apr 23

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
228% complete

Photo Details

Kathy ace
Nice collage of this unique driving experience. I've watched that show a time or two. Fascinating.
April 3rd, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Very nice collage and thank for sharing that. I had to cross country ski across a frozen lake once and wasn’t comfortable until I got to the other side. Did the road “sing” as the cars drove by? The lake we crossed sang or pinged.
April 3rd, 2023  
Diane ace
Nice collage. I especially like the bottom photo of the ice road.
April 3rd, 2023  
amyK ace
So interesting! What a great opportunity.
April 3rd, 2023  
