Ice Road

I would like to thank all who viewed and commented on my Aurora photos. I appreciate your kind words very much. It was a wonderful experience and if any of you get the chance to view them you should jump at it. Just make sure you have warm clothes and extra camera batteries.



This collage is off the ice road that leads across the Great Slave Lake to Dettah. If any of you have seen the reality show Ice Road Truckers this is what they traverse. The ice roads are a network of roads across the frozen lakes of the Northwest Territories. Our guide (in the red coat) told us that the ice here was about 4.5 feet thick. The cracks in the ice are normal and allow the ice to flex as the water underneath it moves. It is monitored regularly and the allowed weight changes accordingly. He explained that the road would be closed to all traffic in early April as the weather warms and the ice begins to melt. The day after this tour we drove our rented car to Dettah just for the experience of driving on the ice road.