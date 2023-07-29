Sign up
Previous
Photo 911
Jalopy
I drove past this old vehicle sitting on the side of the road in Parksville BC. I turned around and went back to shoot it. I have no idea what make or model it used to be but it sure looked funky sitting there.
29th July 2023
29th Jul 23
1
0
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
17th July 2023 6:59am
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
old-truck
,
vintage-vehicle
Annie D
ace
what a fabulous find
July 30th, 2023
