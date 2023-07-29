Previous
Jalopy by cdcook48
Photo 911

Jalopy

I drove past this old vehicle sitting on the side of the road in Parksville BC. I turned around and went back to shoot it. I have no idea what make or model it used to be but it sure looked funky sitting there.
29th July 2023 29th Jul 23

Chris Cook

Annie D ace
what a fabulous find
July 30th, 2023  
