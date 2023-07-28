Bad Luck Comes In 3's

It has been a while since I posted, partly because I've been away on holiday but also because I've been having a run of bad luck. It started when the drive holding my Lightroom catalog died just before I went away. Annoying and inconvenient but not catastrophic since I subscribe to a cloud backup service. Then, while away on holiday I dropped my 70-200 and broke it. This was more upsetting. It is an old Canon lens that I use on my Sony with an adapter. I have thought about replacing it but it works just fine so I haven't bothered yet. Now I have no choice. It is my go to lens when shooting sports and I shoot a lot of sports. Just when I thought things couldn't get any worse, right near the end of my vacation my SD card failed with all my vacation shots on it. Not a disaster since my Sony has two card slots and I have JPG backups on the other card but I won't have the leeway that RAW offers during post. All in all, July has been a challenging month. Maybe I should buy a lottery ticket, I think I'm due some good luck.