Bad Luck Comes In 3's by cdcook48
Bad Luck Comes In 3's

It has been a while since I posted, partly because I've been away on holiday but also because I've been having a run of bad luck. It started when the drive holding my Lightroom catalog died just before I went away. Annoying and inconvenient but not catastrophic since I subscribe to a cloud backup service. Then, while away on holiday I dropped my 70-200 and broke it. This was more upsetting. It is an old Canon lens that I use on my Sony with an adapter. I have thought about replacing it but it works just fine so I haven't bothered yet. Now I have no choice. It is my go to lens when shooting sports and I shoot a lot of sports. Just when I thought things couldn't get any worse, right near the end of my vacation my SD card failed with all my vacation shots on it. Not a disaster since my Sony has two card slots and I have JPG backups on the other card but I won't have the leeway that RAW offers during post. All in all, July has been a challenging month. Maybe I should buy a lottery ticket, I think I'm due some good luck.
28th July 2023 28th Jul 23

Chris Cook

Babs ace
Oh dear, hope things improve soon.
July 28th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Dang Chris. That’s quite a run. It happens in threes so you should be good for a long while.
July 28th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Gosh, that is tough luck. You are ready for a positive change.
July 28th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Frustrating for sure. Creative image to illustrate your bad luck.
July 28th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Oh no such bad luck sure hopes it improves for you
July 29th, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
So sorry.
July 29th, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Oh my, I hope your luck changes now!
July 29th, 2023  
