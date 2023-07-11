Help is on the way

To everyone else but me this is the most boring post ever. But believe me, from my perspective this is the best post of the year. Some of you may have seen my post from a few days ago when I had discovered a catastrophic disc failure. My entire Lightroom catalog was gone. Fortunately I had invested in a cloud backup service so all was not lost. I logged in to their web site, selected the failed drive from the list and they are preparing a disc for me now. Because of the size (almost 3 TB) it cannot be done over the internet which is why they will be sending me an external HDD from which I will copy the files then send the disc back to them. I have been told it will take approximately a week to prepare the disc, then 2-3 days shipping. Fine by me, I am leaving on a 10 day trip tomorrow so when I get back all should be well. I shall continue to view and comment on posts as time allows but will probably not be posting myself until my catalog is safely back on my new external hard drive. If any of you out there in 365 land don't have a secure back up plan in place take it from me, you should think about doing it really soon because disaster can, and will, strike without warning. It costs me US$70 per year and it is worth every nickel.