Previous
Next
Nose Cone by cdcook48
Photo 914

Nose Cone

I used the ultra wide lens on my iPhone to distort the nose cone on this old plane at the Air Force Museum in Comox, BC. There were no descriptive plaques to identify it so I can’t tell you what it is.
1st August 2023 1st Aug 23

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
250% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise