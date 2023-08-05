Sign up
Photo 918
Shadow Walkers
5th August 2023
5th Aug 23
1
0
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
1256
photos
163
followers
83
following
251% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T20
Taken
3rd August 2023 12:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black&white
,
street-photography
Jane Pittenger
ace
Wonder about a crop off left to get rid of cars and a bit off top to keep same dimensions? I like the light dark contrasts
August 6th, 2023
