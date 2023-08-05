Previous
Shadow Walkers by cdcook48
Shadow Walkers

5th August 2023 5th Aug 23

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
251% complete

Jane Pittenger ace
Wonder about a crop off left to get rid of cars and a bit off top to keep same dimensions? I like the light dark contrasts
August 6th, 2023  
