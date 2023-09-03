Sign up
Previous
Photo 934
Raindrop
I got caught in a sudden heavy rain. But that's ok - we need it badly. For NF-SOOC. You can read about it here:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/48338/nifty-fifty-sooc-september-2023
3rd September 2023
3rd Sep 23
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
1277
photos
159
followers
83
following
255% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
3rd September 2023 1:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nf-sooc-2023
Larry L
ace
Really great, I like the narrow depth of field, super timing on the drip!
September 4th, 2023
