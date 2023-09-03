Previous
Raindrop by cdcook48
Photo 934

Raindrop

I got caught in a sudden heavy rain. But that's ok - we need it badly. For NF-SOOC. You can read about it here:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/48338/nifty-fifty-sooc-september-2023
3rd September 2023 3rd Sep 23

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
255% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Larry L ace
Really great, I like the narrow depth of field, super timing on the drip!
September 4th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise