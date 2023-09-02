Previous
Flower Stall by cdcook48
Photo 933

Flower Stall

This road side flower stall uses the honour system. Very trusting of them. For NF-SOOC.
You can read about the challenge here: https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/48338/nifty-fifty-sooc-september-2023
2nd September 2023 2nd Sep 23

Chris Cook

Dawn ace
So pretty
September 4th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
What a lovely capture.
September 4th, 2023  
Larry L ace
Nice!
September 4th, 2023  
