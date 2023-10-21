Sign up
Photo 982
Maybe not the most effective Scarecrow
OK, so it's a plastic crow but I thought it was funny.
21st October 2023
21st Oct 23
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2023 - Beginning year 4. This wonderful community keeps me inspired and motivated to keep creating every day. October 2022 - Beginning year 3.
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
20th October 2023 9:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
