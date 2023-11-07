Cammidge House

A heritage home in Delta BC. This was shot on film back in August, as you can tell by the leaves on the trees. I had the film processed at a local lab but because the cost of getting a high resolution scan is so expensive I recently purchased a light box and have started scanning the negatives myself using a DSLR mounted on a tripod. This is my first effort and I am reasonably pleased with the result. I use Lightroom to convert the negative scans into positives. Its a bit fiddly because you have to deal with the red, green and blue channels separately so I am considering the purchase of a Lightroom plugin that automates the job. It's a little on the pricey side so I will have to think on it some.



For those that may be interested the film stock was Fujifilm Superia 200