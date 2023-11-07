Previous
Cammidge House by cdcook48
Cammidge House

A heritage home in Delta BC. This was shot on film back in August, as you can tell by the leaves on the trees. I had the film processed at a local lab but because the cost of getting a high resolution scan is so expensive I recently purchased a light box and have started scanning the negatives myself using a DSLR mounted on a tripod. This is my first effort and I am reasonably pleased with the result. I use Lightroom to convert the negative scans into positives. Its a bit fiddly because you have to deal with the red, green and blue channels separately so I am considering the purchase of a Lightroom plugin that automates the job. It's a little on the pricey side so I will have to think on it some.

For those that may be interested the film stock was Fujifilm Superia 200
7th November 2023 7th Nov 23

Chris Cook

ace
Dawn ace
A lovely image and well done to you
November 8th, 2023  
