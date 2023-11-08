Sign up
Photo 1000
Stewart House at Elgin Heritage Park
Built in 1894 the Stewart Farm House is a classic example of a Victorian farm house. It is open to the public and furnished in the Victorian style it would have been back in the day.
8th November 2023
8th Nov 23
Chris Cook
@cdcook48
October 2023 - Beginning year 4. This wonderful community keeps me inspired and motivated to keep creating every day. October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally...
Photo Details
heritage_home
Diane
Love your POV with the picket fence. I'd love to visit this house!
November 9th, 2023
Diana
Wonderful capture of this stately home.
November 9th, 2023
Babs
What a beautiful home.
November 9th, 2023
eDorre
Great composition choice
November 9th, 2023
