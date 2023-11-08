Previous
Stewart House at Elgin Heritage Park by cdcook48
Stewart House at Elgin Heritage Park

Built in 1894 the Stewart Farm House is a classic example of a Victorian farm house. It is open to the public and furnished in the Victorian style it would have been back in the day.
Diane ace
Love your POV with the picket fence. I'd love to visit this house!
November 9th, 2023  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture of this stately home.
November 9th, 2023  
Babs ace
What a beautiful home.
November 9th, 2023  
eDorre ace
Great composition choice
November 9th, 2023  
