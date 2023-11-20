Previous
They're Playing With Their Boats Again. by cdcook48
Photo 1012

They're Playing With Their Boats Again.

The Richmond Remote Control Sailing Club was out on the dock at Imperial Landing in Steveston practicing for an upcoming regatta. They had the weather on their side.
20th November 2023 20th Nov 23

Chris Cook

@cdcook48
October 2023 - Beginning year 4. This wonderful community keeps me inspired and motivated to keep creating every day. October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally...
Dawn ace
Fun to watch
November 21st, 2023  
Kathy ace
I like the fact that the people on the pier seem to reflect the row of trees beyond them.
November 21st, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful pic!
November 21st, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Great capture. They’re a lot of fun.
November 21st, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
That sky! This is a beautiful shot.
Also, holy impressive squirrel nest in that tree to the left!
November 21st, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
@randystreat Me too. It's a great use of repetition in the composition.
November 21st, 2023  
