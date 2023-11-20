Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1012
They're Playing With Their Boats Again.
The Richmond Remote Control Sailing Club was out on the dock at Imperial Landing in Steveston practicing for an upcoming regatta. They had the weather on their side.
20th November 2023
20th Nov 23
6
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2023 - Beginning year 4. This wonderful community keeps me inspired and motivated to keep creating every day. October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally...
1377
photos
166
followers
86
following
277% complete
View this month »
1005
1006
1007
1008
1009
1010
1011
1012
Latest from all albums
1008
1009
1010
356
1011
357
358
1012
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-LF1
Taken
16th November 2023 12:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pier
,
fraser_river
Dawn
ace
Fun to watch
November 21st, 2023
Kathy
ace
I like the fact that the people on the pier seem to reflect the row of trees beyond them.
November 21st, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful pic!
November 21st, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Great capture. They’re a lot of fun.
November 21st, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
That sky! This is a beautiful shot.
Also, holy impressive squirrel nest in that tree to the left!
November 21st, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
@randystreat
Me too. It's a great use of repetition in the composition.
November 21st, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Also, holy impressive squirrel nest in that tree to the left!