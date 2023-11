Pairs Project #6 - Twins

I don't often post family snapshots but I couldn't resist this one. This is my grand-niece and grand-nephew over for a visit. They are 6 year old twins. Our niece and her husband needed baby sitting services and we were most happy to oblige. They usually act silly when I try to take a photo but they were so absorbed in their game of Doodle Dice that they didn't notice me.