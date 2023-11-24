Previous
Finn Slough Sunset by cdcook48
Finn Slough Sunset

It got off to a great start and I thought I might be in for a really spectacular sunset but this is as good as it got, it fizzled out quickly after this. But that's ok, this isn't too bad.
Chris Cook

such a wonderful setting beautifully captured.
November 25th, 2023  
Great shot. You grabbed it at its best then
November 25th, 2023  
Nice pastel tones and sunburst
November 25th, 2023  
