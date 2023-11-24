Sign up
Previous
Photo 1016
Finn Slough Sunset
It got off to a great start and I thought I might be in for a really spectacular sunset but this is as good as it got, it fizzled out quickly after this. But that's ok, this isn't too bad.
24th November 2023
24th Nov 23
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2023 - Beginning year 4. This wonderful community keeps me inspired and motivated to keep creating every day. October 2022 - Beginning year 3.
Tags
sunset
,
finn_slough
Diana
ace
such a wonderful setting beautifully captured.
November 25th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Great shot. You grabbed it at its best then
November 25th, 2023
amyK
ace
Nice pastel tones and sunburst
November 25th, 2023
