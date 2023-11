Coal Harbour

In spite of the rather unattractive name (so named because coal was discovered there in 1859 but not enough to be economically viable) it has transitioned from a largely industrial area in the 1800's and early 1900's into one of the finest and most expensive neighbourhoods in Vancouver. Luxury hotels and residential towers, top restaurants, the trade and convention centre, the cruise ship terminal and a scenic seawall leading into Stanley Park, the city's largest and best known park.