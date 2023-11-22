Sign up
Previous
Photo 1014
Free as a Bird
As I was lining up this shot three birds suddenly flew into the frame and I quickly snapped the shutter. Fortunately I was almost ready.
For the song title challenge:
https://youtu.be/ODIvONHPqpk?si=VwW2iez-xQrsU0su
22nd November 2023
22nd Nov 23
2
0
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2023 - Beginning year 4. This wonderful community keeps me inspired and motivated to keep creating every day. October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally...
1381
photos
166
followers
87
following
277% complete
Photo Details
8
2
365
ILCE-7M3
22nd November 2023 12:21pm
Tags
songtitle-101
moni kozi
Exquisite composition.
November 23rd, 2023
Diana
ace
Fabulous pov and great timing!
November 23rd, 2023
