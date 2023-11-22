Previous
Free as a Bird by cdcook48
Free as a Bird

As I was lining up this shot three birds suddenly flew into the frame and I quickly snapped the shutter. Fortunately I was almost ready.

For the song title challenge:
https://youtu.be/ODIvONHPqpk?si=VwW2iez-xQrsU0su
22nd November 2023 22nd Nov 23

Chris Cook

@cdcook48
moni kozi
Exquisite composition.
November 23rd, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous pov and great timing!
November 23rd, 2023  
