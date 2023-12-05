Previous
Pairs Project #9 - Not Quite a Murder by cdcook48
Photo 1027

Pairs Project #9 - Not Quite a Murder

I'm pretty sure it takes more than two crows to make a murder (I'm not counting the ghostly one flying through the mist). This was taken a week ago before the rains came.
5th December 2023 5th Dec 23

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2023 - Beginning year 4. This wonderful community keeps me inspired and motivated to keep creating every day. October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally...
281% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Katherine Nutt
Attempted murder
December 6th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Wonderful silhouette of the big crows.
December 6th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise