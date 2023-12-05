Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1027
Pairs Project #9 - Not Quite a Murder
I'm pretty sure it takes more than two crows to make a murder (I'm not counting the ghostly one flying through the mist). This was taken a week ago before the rains came.
5th December 2023
5th Dec 23
2
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2023 - Beginning year 4. This wonderful community keeps me inspired and motivated to keep creating every day. October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally...
1403
photos
169
followers
88
following
281% complete
View this month »
1020
1021
1022
1023
1024
1025
1026
1027
Latest from all albums
367
1023
1024
1025
368
1026
369
1027
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
28th November 2023 1:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pairs_project
Katherine Nutt
Attempted murder
December 6th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Wonderful silhouette of the big crows.
December 6th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close