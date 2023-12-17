Previous
Pairs Project #10 - Santa & The Grinch by cdcook48
Pairs Project #10 - Santa & The Grinch

A pair of Christmas icons. Ho Ho Ho. Santa looks a little mad at me, maybe I'll be getting a lump of coal. Actually they were just singing and I caught Santa in full voice.
Chris Cook

@cdcook48
Corinne C ace
The colors are amazing! Great shot!
December 17th, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
Cool capture.
December 17th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Great capture of these two colorful characters.
December 17th, 2023  
