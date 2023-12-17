Sign up
Previous
Photo 1038
Pairs Project #10 - Santa & The Grinch
A pair of Christmas icons. Ho Ho Ho. Santa looks a little mad at me, maybe I'll be getting a lump of coal. Actually they were just singing and I caught Santa in full voice.
17th December 2023
17th Dec 23
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2023 - Beginning year 4. This wonderful community keeps me inspired and motivated to keep creating every day. October 2022 - Beginning year 3.
Tags
christmas
,
santa
,
the_grinch
Corinne C
ace
The colors are amazing! Great shot!
December 17th, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
Cool capture.
December 17th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Great capture of these two colorful characters.
December 17th, 2023
