Float Home by cdcook48
Float Home

Moored in Mosquito Creek Marina in North Vancouver this has got to be the most unique float home I've ever seen. I looks like an English cottage.
16th December 2023 16th Dec 23

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
Diana ace
It is stunning, such a wonderful capture with great reflections.
December 17th, 2023  
