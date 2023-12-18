Previous
Dinner Plate Island School by cdcook48
Dinner Plate Island School

Another of the unique stilt homes in Finn Slough. I have no idea what Dinner Plate Island School is or was.
Chris Cook

@cdcook48
Diana ace
You have some wonderful photo ops there, another fabulous capture and scene.
December 19th, 2023  
