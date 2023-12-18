Sign up
Photo 1039
Dinner Plate Island School
Another of the unique stilt homes in Finn Slough. I have no idea what Dinner Plate Island School is or was.
18th December 2023
18th Dec 23
Chris Cook
@cdcook48
October 2023 - Beginning year 4. This wonderful community keeps me inspired and motivated to keep creating every day. October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally...
Tags
finn_slough
Diana
ace
You have some wonderful photo ops there, another fabulous capture and scene.
December 19th, 2023
