Steveston Tram

Car 1220, all decked out for Christmas. From 1902 to 1958 an electrified tram line connected Steveston to Vancouver. The line ran from Steveston village, through Richmond, across the north arm of the Fraser River and all the way into downtown Vancouver, a distance of approximately 20 kilometers. Car 1220 was retired in 1958 when service along the route ceased. It escaped the fate of most of the interurban cars, which were demolished, and in 2018 it was fully restored at a cost of $400,000 and is housed at the site of the original Steveston terminus.