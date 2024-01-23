Childhood Collection

Previous
When my mother passed away 20 years ago it fell to my wife and I to deal with her belongings. We disposed of most of it but a few things we kept, among them my old stamp collection from when I was a young boy. I don’t know why she kept it all those years and I’m not sure why I keep it now, I no longer have any interest in philately and my grandchildren don’t even know what a stamp is. When I saw that the current mundane challenge was “stamps” I knew that at long last that I had justification in holding on to it. The stamp that is featured I chose because I am currently reading a book called The National Dream about the politics and planning behind the building of a railway across Canada from East to West.
Louise & Ken ace
Terrific photo! I had a stamp collection...ad did my father, and his grandfather before him! I was once told that my grandfather's collection was probably valuable as he'd done a beautiful job. But like so many things... Different times, different interests...
January 24th, 2024  
Diana ace
How wonderful to have this, I thoroughly enjoyed your narrative!
January 24th, 2024  
eDorre ace
Wonderful picture
January 24th, 2024  
