Childhood Collection

When my mother passed away 20 years ago it fell to my wife and I to deal with her belongings. We disposed of most of it but a few things we kept, among them my old stamp collection from when I was a young boy. I don’t know why she kept it all those years and I’m not sure why I keep it now, I no longer have any interest in philately and my grandchildren don’t even know what a stamp is. When I saw that the current mundane challenge was “stamps” I knew that at long last that I had justification in holding on to it. The stamp that is featured I chose because I am currently reading a book called The National Dream about the politics and planning behind the building of a railway across Canada from East to West.